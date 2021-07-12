Guillaume Beaulieu
MamboMambo

Brand exploration

Guillaume Beaulieu
MamboMambo
Guillaume Beaulieu for MamboMambo
Hire Us
  • Save
Brand exploration city metropolitan area community waterside water fields agriculture quebec fleuve river shore identity brand branding sketch exploration symbol logo
Brand exploration city metropolitan area community waterside water fields agriculture quebec fleuve river shore identity brand branding sketch exploration symbol logo
Download color palette
  1. Exploration 2.jpg
  2. Exploration 1.jpg

Symbol exploration for a metropolitan area based in Québec. They are taking inspiration from the Saint-Lawrence river, the agriculture fields nearby and the shores.

MamboMambo
MamboMambo
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by MamboMambo

View profile
    • Like