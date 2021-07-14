Affinity Finance — Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Good Wednesday, Dribbblers 👋
Today I'm sharing a website concept for Affinity Finance. This website is designed to properly organize reports and information about your finances. I'm experimenting with illustration and colors.
Hope you will like this design concept ❤️
While I'm experimenting in this style so There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 🙂
All the best,
Vlad
———
I'm currently available for new projects: alipov.design@gmail.com
