Credit Card Checkout - #DailyUI 002

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi folks! 🎉
This is my challenge for daily UI exploration about a Credit Card Checkout page- Day 2
Feel free to leave feedback, don't forget to press (L) and also to follow my dribbble account to get lots of awesome design.
Hope you like it and have a nice day!
Thank you! ✨