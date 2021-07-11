Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Widiareta Safitri

Pungut.In

Pungut.In ui design app
Pungut.In is an application that helps tourists to exchange waste collected at tourism sites into points. These points can be exchanged for coupons in the form of free tickets to enter tourist attractions.

Any advice are welcome. if you want to know me more, you can contact me:
Email : wretasafitri33@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/stdysaf_/

Thank you for coming..!

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
