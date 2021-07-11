🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Pungut.In is an application that helps tourists to exchange waste collected at tourism sites into points. These points can be exchanged for coupons in the form of free tickets to enter tourist attractions.
Any advice are welcome. if you want to know me more, you can contact me:
Email : wretasafitri33@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/stdysaf_/
Thank you for coming..!