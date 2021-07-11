Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
afifah ratma mahardika

EDU-VID (Covid Website UI)

afifah ratma mahardika
afifah ratma mahardika
EDU-VID (Covid Website UI) covid website covid uiux design illustration ui design website design website ui
COVID WEBSITE (EDU-VID) is a lecture project that is done with a group.
The group member consists of:
- Afifah Ratma Mahardika
- Bakti Abdul Nafi
- Crislie Santoso
- Muhammad Haikal Zhafran
- Muhammad Panji Trihastoro
- Putri Anggita Kristianti

afifah ratma mahardika
afifah ratma mahardika

