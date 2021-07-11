Muzamil Afridi

Dilorenzo Shopping App Design

Muzamil Afridi
Muzamil Afridi
  • Save
Dilorenzo Shopping App Design branding uxdesigner uidesigner wireframe mobile app design android app design ui design design uidesigns uiuxdesign uxdesign uiux ui
Download color palette

Dilorenzo is an Australian shopping site and here I just design the app concept for them.

Muzamil Afridi
Muzamil Afridi

More by Muzamil Afridi

View profile
    • Like