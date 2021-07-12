Mateusz Małys

Ecommerce app concept

Mateusz Małys
Mateusz Małys
  • Save
Ecommerce app concept vector icon branding illustration design app ui
Download color palette

One of the older projects done as a visual direction proposition for ecommerce app.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Mateusz Małys
Mateusz Małys
Product designer passionate about meaningful experiences

More by Mateusz Małys

View profile
    • Like