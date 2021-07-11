Acquaintance Party Poster (2016)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is the poster I made for the Acquaintance Party in my Junior High School back in 2016. I am really a beginner back then, but I am happy to show this here.
Disclaimers:
- The banner image is a png that I found on Google Images.
- Some fonts might not be made for commercial use.