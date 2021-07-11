Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joel Francis

Acquaintance Party Poster (2016)

Joel Francis
Joel Francis
  • Save
Acquaintance Party Poster (2016) acquaintance party yellow red newbie beginner event poster old design poster early works
Download color palette

This is the poster I made for the Acquaintance Party in my Junior High School back in 2016. I am really a beginner back then, but I am happy to show this here.

Disclaimers:
- The banner image is a png that I found on Google Images.
- Some fonts might not be made for commercial use.

Joel Francis
Joel Francis

More by Joel Francis

View profile
    • Like