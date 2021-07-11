Valentin MOULAY

Vendredi - Home page product inspiration social module virality homepage landingpage ui
New version of the home page and navigation of the Vendredi.cc employee space.
3 words to define the redesign : Inspiration, virality and modular.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
