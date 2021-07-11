Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nazmul Islam

Medical Management Dashboard

Nazmul Islam
Nazmul Islam
Medical Management Dashboard
Hi Dribbblers!
If you are a doctor or you have medical you might need to track your patient's admission, recovery, or even your hospital's profit and expenditure, etc. for every day now and then. If you can monitor your sales, profit, and expenditure you are favorable for gain your goal in the medical business. For this, it can help you here. It can track your

Best of luck.

This landing page is designed in Adobe Xd.

For more info talk to me on thisisnazmul19@gmail.com
You can find me on Facebook: facebook.com/munais19

Nazmul Islam
Nazmul Islam

