Medical Management Dashboard

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers!
If you are a doctor or you have medical you might need to track your patient's admission, recovery, or even your hospital's profit and expenditure, etc. for every day now and then. If you can monitor your sales, profit, and expenditure you are favorable for gain your goal in the medical business. For this, it can help you here. It can track your
Best of luck.
This landing page is designed in Adobe Xd.
For more info talk to me on thisisnazmul19@gmail.com
You can find me on Facebook: facebook.com/munais19