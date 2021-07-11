monizshah

WOF LOGO

monizshah
monizshah
  • Save
WOF LOGO logo design classic design athlete design minimal design geometric design luxury logo logo maker modern logo monogram logo black and white logo unique logo vintage logo classic logo illustration luxury design minimalist logo athletic logo minimal logo geometric logo
Download color palette

My name is Manish shah. I am a designer and I have taken designing courses in college of software engineer. I have been working as a professional graphic and brand designer since 2014. I love to work creatively and logically with quality design and customer satisfaction being my number one priorities.
Please open the below link to order your Logo :-
https://www.fiverr.com/share/ZRK9Rj

monizshah
monizshah

More by monizshah

View profile
    • Like