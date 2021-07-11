Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Benjamin Maigné

Stand Out - Landing Page Template

Benjamin Maigné
Benjamin Maigné
  • Save
Stand Out - Landing Page Template portrait clean lines sliders forms blue standout landing landingpage webflow template branding design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi 👋
First shot for me and I chose to post a template for small companies & startup I just launched on Webflow early this week.
Simple & clean aesthethic to fit all needs with cool animations for a fresh look.

Give it an eye : https://stand-out-template.webflow.io ⚡️

I'll do more of this as I really want to help people getting clean designed website with low budget.
_____________________________

Providing Branding & Interface Design services, send a message if you need or check our website : https://benbak.fr 🙆‍♂️

Benjamin Maigné
Benjamin Maigné
Like