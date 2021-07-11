Stand Out - Landing Page Template

Hi 👋

First shot for me and I chose to post a template for small companies & startup I just launched on Webflow early this week.

Simple & clean aesthethic to fit all needs with cool animations for a fresh look.

Give it an eye : https://stand-out-template.webflow.io ⚡️

I'll do more of this as I really want to help people getting clean designed website with low budget.

