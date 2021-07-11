Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FruiTea

FruiTea branding flat vector design illustration logo minimal
Download color palette

Fruitea, is an drink tea with different flavors, it has avocado drink tea, lemon drink tea, and mix berry drink tea. natural flavors

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
