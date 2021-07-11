Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pimtee.y

Application - JJ Shopping

Pimtee.y
Pimtee.y
  • Save
Application - JJ Shopping branding app ui
Download color palette

JJ shopping app is the online-to-offline marketplace that offers O2O seamless shopping eaperience to both online and on-site users to enhance their shopping liestyle.

Beside the online product purchase, JJ Shopping app allows users to enjoy our Free Wi-Fi at JJ Market within 1 click. On-site Users can search for shops or products and walk to merchant shops by using our Wi-Fi Navigation Map to get products and pay on-site through our QR Code PAyment which accepts all local banks mobile banking app in Thailand, Our app can accept cards from VISA, MasterCard, JCB, UnionPay, WeChatPAy, and Alipay.
________

ROLE
UXUI Design

TIME
2 Month

TASK
Users Research, Wireframes, UXUI Design, Presentation

TOOLS
Sketch, Keynote

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Pimtee.y
Pimtee.y

More by Pimtee.y

View profile
    • Like