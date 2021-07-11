Application - JJ Shopping

JJ shopping app is the online-to-offline marketplace that offers O2O seamless shopping eaperience to both online and on-site users to enhance their shopping liestyle.

Beside the online product purchase, JJ Shopping app allows users to enjoy our Free Wi-Fi at JJ Market within 1 click. On-site Users can search for shops or products and walk to merchant shops by using our Wi-Fi Navigation Map to get products and pay on-site through our QR Code PAyment which accepts all local banks mobile banking app in Thailand, Our app can accept cards from VISA, MasterCard, JCB, UnionPay, WeChatPAy, and Alipay.

________

ROLE

UXUI Design

TIME

2 Month

TASK

Users Research, Wireframes, UXUI Design, Presentation

TOOLS

Sketch, Keynote