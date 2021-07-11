Vigorous. Vlad

Minimalism magazine (study project, Ps)

Minimalism magazine (study project, Ps) photoshop minimalism magazine design study project graphic design
Minimalistic design of a magazine done as a study project within the course "Digital design" by CIDR Minsk.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
