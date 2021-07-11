Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bishwajit Biswas

Puffing and Petals logo & T-shirt

Puffing and Petals logo & T-shirt cap t-shirt branding graphic design petals puffing rose logo
My client brief
"my brand name is

Puffing Petals

We use rose petals to make prerolled conesWe use rose petals to make prerolled cones that people can smoke cannabis or anything else they want to in a very luxury way 

My brand colors are dark pink light pink coral and green and white"

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
    Like