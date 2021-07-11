Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Farhan Nur Fauzi

Music Project Managent webdesign uiuxdesign web task recordtask management project band covid music ux ui
So many musicians can't get together during this pandemic. I made this design so that musicians can make it easier to record their music.

Hope you like it. Don't forget to write your best comment!
Thanks!

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
