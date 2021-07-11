Feines Hat Tradition is a restaurant that has a serious and luxurious tone of voice. According to the old website they want to express the “carefully food preparation ” and that they are specialized in Pasta and high quality of fresh fish and meat certified by ISO 9000 and HACCP and also the vegetables that they take directly from the small farms.

Full Case Study:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123255471/Feines-Hat-Tradition