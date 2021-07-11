Amit Kaushik

GO MILES ACADEMY LOGO

Amit Kaushik
GO MILES ACADEMY LOGO graphic design illustration bird vector logo design design branding logo go miles
Download color palette

Go Miles Academy. An immigration consultant cum institute.
Concept behind this was to use A bar-tailed godwit "the longest nonstop flight among birds traversing a distance of 7,500 miles"

