PortoGather. Login Page

PortoGather. Login Page ui app design
This is one of my explorations regarding splash screen and login pages. PortoGather was designed to collect portfolios from designers.

Any advice are welcome. if you want to know me more, you can contact me:
Email : wretasafitri33@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/stdysaf_/

Thank you for coming..!

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
