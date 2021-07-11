Muhamed Almusity

Kashida | كشيده

Muhamed Almusity
Muhamed Almusity
  • Save
Kashida | كشيده arabic typography typo kasheeda kashida design line arabic calligraphy calligraphy mark minimal clever
Download color palette

Kashida '' كشيده '' in Arabic

" Kashida or Kasheeda is a type of justification in some cursive scripts related to Arabic. In contrast to white-space justification, which increases the length of a line of text by expanding spaces between words or individual letters, kasheeda creates justification by elongating characters at certain points. "

Muhamed Almusity
Muhamed Almusity

More by Muhamed Almusity

View profile
    • Like