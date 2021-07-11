Philips Future

Google Pixel 5 Adobe XD Mockup

Philips Future
Philips Future
  • Save
Google Pixel 5 Adobe XD Mockup iphone branding logo illustration ios14 mockup design uidesign uiux ui
Download color palette

I designed this mockup and it's available for anyone interested in taking their designs to the next level. It's available is .xd, PNG and svg formats.
Get it here: https://gum.co/Xtmfdi

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Philips Future
Philips Future

More by Philips Future

View profile
    • Like