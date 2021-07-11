Banktivity Design Tweaks

I use Banktivity to manage our finances. Functionally it's a great app and it's been a real help in getting our finances in order, but I'd love to see a few tweaks to the layout and design to help make it a little bit more delightful. I reworked a promo screenshot from the Banktivity website to show where I think they could go (nobody panic—that's not my financial data).

Check it out at https://www.banktivity.com