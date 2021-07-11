Banktivity Design Tweaks

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I use Banktivity to manage our finances. Functionally it's a great app and it's been a real help in getting our finances in order, but I'd love to see a few tweaks to the layout and design to help make it a little bit more delightful. I reworked a promo screenshot from the Banktivity website to show where I think they could go (nobody panic—that's not my financial data).
Check it out at https://www.banktivity.com