Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vigneshwaran M

Daily UI, Landing page

Vigneshwaran M
Vigneshwaran M
  • Save
Daily UI, Landing page perfectui marswebsite governmentwebsite landingpage webdesign creative design dailyui ui
Download color palette

This is a website i've done for the fictional " Martian Human Resources Board " as a part of the #dailyui challenge This page guides new aspiring immigrants to legally migrate to the Republic of Mars.

Vigneshwaran M
Vigneshwaran M

More by Vigneshwaran M

View profile
    • Like