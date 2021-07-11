Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Słuszna Strawa poster

Słuszna Strawa poster study project graphic design poster
A poster made as a study project during the Digital design course by CIDR (Minsk). Sluszna Strawa (Polish for "Food with a good intention") is a migrants food cooperative in Warsaw, that I have a pleasure co-founding back in 2020. This poster was inspired by our cooperative activity and was used as an entrance poster to the kitchen.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
