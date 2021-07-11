Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adelya

Mobile application for reading and buying books

Adelya
Adelya
  • Save
Mobile application for reading and buying books book typography app ui design
Download color palette

Heeeey!

As part of the learning, I created a design for a mobile application for buying and reading books.

I will be glad to receive your messages in my social networks.

My Social Media Accounts

Instagram instagram.com/alumiantro
Behance behance.net/zaikamarta7bdb

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Adelya
Adelya
Like