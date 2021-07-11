Whitney McTiernan

Imposter Bakery & Cafe Terrazzo Pattern

Imposter Bakery & Cafe Terrazzo Pattern
This is a repeating pattern inspired by terrazzo flooring made in illustrator. Terrazzo is a floor made of concrete mixed with shards of glass and marble. It has a vintage, almost Memphis style aesthetic. This will be used in various assets in materials for my Imposter Bakery & Cafe concept project.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
