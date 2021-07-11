Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Whitney McTiernan

Imposter Bakery & Cafe Logo Variations

Whitney McTiernan
Whitney McTiernan
  • Save
Imposter Bakery & Cafe Logo Variations cafe logo branding design restaurant
Download color palette

Color variations for light background, medium background and one-color.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Whitney McTiernan
Whitney McTiernan

More by Whitney McTiernan

View profile
    • Like