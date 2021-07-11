Imposter Bakery & Cafe Logo Design Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a logo design concept for a bakery that caters to customers that have dietary restrictions and allergies. The name was taken from the idea of "imposter syndrome" - the doubting of one's abilities and the feeling of being a fraud, often despite evidence to the contrary. Imposter Bakery & Cafe takes the name Imposter and owns it, with the knowledge that despite the lack of flour and eggs, their baked goods are exceptionally delicious.