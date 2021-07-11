Imposter Bakery & Cafe Logo Design Concept

This is a logo design concept for a bakery that caters to customers that have dietary restrictions and allergies. The name was taken from the idea of "imposter syndrome" - the doubting of one's abilities and the feeling of being a fraud, often despite evidence to the contrary. Imposter Bakery & Cafe takes the name Imposter and owns it, with the knowledge that despite the lack of flour and eggs, their baked goods are exceptionally delicious.