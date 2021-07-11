Whitney McTiernan

Imposter Bakery & Cafe Logo Design Concept

Whitney McTiernan
Whitney McTiernan
  • Save
Imposter Bakery & Cafe Logo Design Concept design restaurant graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

This is a logo design concept for a bakery that caters to customers that have dietary restrictions and allergies. The name was taken from the idea of "imposter syndrome" - the doubting of one's abilities and the feeling of being a fraud, often despite evidence to the contrary. Imposter Bakery & Cafe takes the name Imposter and owns it, with the knowledge that despite the lack of flour and eggs, their baked goods are exceptionally delicious.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Whitney McTiernan
Whitney McTiernan

More by Whitney McTiernan

View profile
    • Like