Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Noah Stav

Orange Juice Design

Noah Stav
Noah Stav
  • Save
Orange Juice Design background art logo branding packaging juice orange
Download color palette

This is a concept design on a juice brand called Dusi and the packaging of the orange juice.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Noah Stav
Noah Stav

More by Noah Stav

View profile
    • Like