Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Katrina Magsano

ISLA - Travel App

Katrina Magsano
Katrina Magsano
  • Save
ISLA - Travel App mobiledesign figmadesign new entry learning masterui practice island travelapp travel uichallenges ui figma daily 100 challenge 100daysofui uidesign
Download color palette

Today I'm sharing a travel app around Palawan, Philippines. I'm slowly trying to minimize my designs while learning new techniques. Hope you enjoy!

Katrina Magsano
Katrina Magsano

More by Katrina Magsano

View profile
    • Like