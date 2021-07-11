Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abstract Sculptural Expression [Concept]

Abstract Sculptural Expression [Concept]
This project was about exploring the unique ways to make a pose abstract and sculpt using any possible method. I chose to model it digitally and render it. This however is not the final product, merely one of my many pictures from the process.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
