Venus Interior Decoration Logotype

Venus Interior Decoration Logotype word letter type typography persian arabic decoration interior simple creative modern minimalist minimal logo maker symbol mark logotype design designer logo
Hey guys!
Venus is an interior decoration company. The idea was to combine the brand name with a decoration symbol that is classified. Hope you like it.

