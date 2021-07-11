Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Design by HCA

Phone stands [Concepts]

Design by HCA
Design by HCA
  • Save
Phone stands [Concepts] graphic design norway wooden stands sketch up adobe dimension 3d
Download color palette

This is one of the concept arts for a project about designing phone stands that could support a phone, and be 3D-printed in less than 4 hours. The visualization was made and modeled in SketchUp and rendered in Adobe Dimension (AD).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Design by HCA
Design by HCA

More by Design by HCA

View profile
    • Like