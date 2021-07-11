Zaid Dayari

Financial Plan App

Zaid Dayari
Zaid Dayari
Hire Me
  • Save
Financial Plan App ui design statistic payment investation illustration finance dashboard app
Download color palette

Hi Everybody,
I want to share about new exploration about financial freedom app. people have enough income to pay one's living expenses for the rest of one's life without having to work or depend on others. Also user can prepare their financial for old age.
Features investing, consulting, planning and saving. also on the dashboard page we display the balance to find out that they are the amount of their money that needs to be allocate.
Get in touch : zaid98ahmad@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Zaid Dayari
Zaid Dayari
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Zaid Dayari

View profile
    • Like