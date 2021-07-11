Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Print Templates

Business Plan

Print Templates
Print Templates
  • Save
Business Plan illustration design magazine indesign printable branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui catalog print clean template bussine plan plan bussines
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

22 pages document
A4 International Size
Gridbased Layout
Indesign CS4 – CC ( .indd & .idml )
Masterpages
One click colour customize
Print Ready ( CMYK & 300 dpi )
Only Free Fonts Used

Print Templates
Print Templates

More by Print Templates

View profile
    • Like