Movement | Y21-C01

Excited to share the beginning of my 3D design journey with you.

I'm a UI/UX designer for apps and websites, and I started this 'Movement' series to bring a new dimension to digital experience.

I'm a great believer that we should always challenge our current tools and processes, expand our skillset and assess the results for our end users.

For me, 3D design allows limitless creative freedom. Each project in this series will involve a new interpretation of the word 'movement', and will challenge me to implement techniques I've never used before.

In this concept, I explored fluid simulation and rigid body physics. Looking forward to sharing where my imagination takes me next.