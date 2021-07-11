🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Movement | Y21-C01
__
Excited to share the beginning of my 3D design journey with you.
I'm a UI/UX designer for apps and websites, and I started this 'Movement' series to bring a new dimension to digital experience.
I'm a great believer that we should always challenge our current tools and processes, expand our skillset and assess the results for our end users.
For me, 3D design allows limitless creative freedom. Each project in this series will involve a new interpretation of the word 'movement', and will challenge me to implement techniques I've never used before.
In this concept, I explored fluid simulation and rigid body physics. Looking forward to sharing where my imagination takes me next.