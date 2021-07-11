"Merry Deer" is a unique display typeface with a deer horn embellishment added to the font. This will add a unique and funny feel to any writing or work you make. "Merry Deer" is PUA coded which means you can access all the glyphs and sweeps easily!

FEATURES:

Uppercase

Lowercase

Swash

Numbers & Punctuation

Multilingual Support

PUA coding

open type

FILE CONTENTS:

Merry Deer otf

Merry Deer ttf

Merry Deer woff 1

Merry Deer Woff 2

For Commercial use click:

https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/1465123-merry-deer?ref=r1JbLm

https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6

Link Donation:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/isroniyogaprasetya

Please contact us before using for any Promotional or Commercial Use! (Email: yogaletter6@gmail.com)

Follow our social media for update more great fonts and informations :

Instagram: @isroniyogaprasetya

Facebook: isroni yoga prasetya

PLEASE SEE ALSO OUR BESTSELLER FONT:

https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/1435098-dino-park?ref=r1JbLm

https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/961863-sanantha?ref=r1JbLm

SUMMER SPECIAL BUNDLE, ONLY $5 Wow! So grab it fast. (LIMITED TIME) :

https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/1411889-tropical-sweet?ref=r1JbLm