🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Merry Deer" is a unique display typeface with a deer horn embellishment added to the font. This will add a unique and funny feel to any writing or work you make. "Merry Deer" is PUA coded which means you can access all the glyphs and sweeps easily!
FEATURES:
Uppercase
Lowercase
Swash
Numbers & Punctuation
Multilingual Support
PUA coding
open type
FILE CONTENTS:
Merry Deer otf
Merry Deer ttf
Merry Deer woff 1
Merry Deer Woff 2
For Commercial use click:
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/1465123-merry-deer?ref=r1JbLm
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6
Link Donation:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/isroniyogaprasetya
Please contact us before using for any Promotional or Commercial Use! (Email: yogaletter6@gmail.com)
Follow our social media for update more great fonts and informations :
Instagram: @isroniyogaprasetya
Facebook: isroni yoga prasetya
PLEASE SEE ALSO OUR BESTSELLER FONT:
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/1435098-dino-park?ref=r1JbLm
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/961863-sanantha?ref=r1JbLm
SUMMER SPECIAL BUNDLE, ONLY $5 Wow! So grab it fast. (LIMITED TIME) :
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/1411889-tropical-sweet?ref=r1JbLm