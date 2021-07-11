Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Merry Deer" is a unique display typeface with a deer horn embellishment added to the font. This will add a unique and funny feel to any writing or work you make. "Merry Deer" is PUA coded which means you can access all the glyphs and sweeps easily!

FEATURES:
Uppercase
Lowercase
Swash
Numbers & Punctuation
Multilingual Support
PUA coding
open type

FILE CONTENTS:
Merry Deer otf
Merry Deer ttf
Merry Deer woff 1
Merry Deer Woff 2

For Commercial use click:
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/1465123-merry-deer?ref=r1JbLm
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6

Link Donation:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/isroniyogaprasetya

Please contact us before using for any Promotional or Commercial Use! (Email: yogaletter6@gmail.com)

