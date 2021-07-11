Issé Ari Design

UX-UI Design iPad First - Coffee Brand

Issé Ari Design
Issé Ari Design
  • Save
UX-UI Design iPad First - Coffee Brand ux-ui design coffee store webdesign coffee brand ux-ui design design branding modern design minimalist design
Download color palette

New Concept of iPad First UX-UI Design for a the Coffee Brand "Café Bibal".
IPad are going to be in stores to help customers find their perfect coffee. The idea was to allow this plus communicate on the core values of the brand thank to an easy and innovative navitation.

I'd be glad to hear what you think bout it =)

Issé Ari Design
Issé Ari Design

More by Issé Ari Design

View profile
    • Like