Hossain Nur Shakib

Technegic Logo

Hossain Nur Shakib
Hossain Nur Shakib
  • Save
Technegic Logo design icon branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

TECHNEGIC is Founded in 2020, we are the IT services company. We’ve expanded well beyond our flagship technology research to provide senior leaders across the enterprise with the indispensable business insights, advice and tools they need to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the organizations of tomorrow.
Together with our clients, we fuel the future of business so that a more successful world takes shape.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Hossain Nur Shakib
Hossain Nur Shakib

More by Hossain Nur Shakib

View profile
    • Like