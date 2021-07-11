Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Widiareta Safitri

Todoo : Activity Manager App

Widiareta Safitri
Widiareta Safitri
  • Save
Todoo : Activity Manager App ui app design
Download color palette

Todoo is an application to organize activities that need to be done. This application is intended for someone who has a lot of activities every day so they can write on the application so they don't forget.

Any advice are welcome. if you want to know me more, you can contact me:
Email : wretasafitri33@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/stdysaf_/

Thank you for coming..!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Widiareta Safitri
Widiareta Safitri

More by Widiareta Safitri

View profile
    • Like