Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Juliana Colem

InSala Dashboard

Juliana Colem
Juliana Colem
  • Save
InSala Dashboard design dashboard ui
Download color palette

Team InSala called me to participate in this challenging project, where I was responsible for creating the dashboards of the e-platform they own. Five dashes were developed for each user, participant, patron, speakers, administrators, and organizer as their respective specificities. We try to find a balance between minimalism and informativeness together with an attractive and easy to use design.

Check Full Project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/112544655/InSala-Dashboard

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Juliana Colem
Juliana Colem

More by Juliana Colem

View profile
    • Like