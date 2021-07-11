🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Team InSala called me to participate in this challenging project, where I was responsible for creating the dashboards of the e-platform they own. Five dashes were developed for each user, participant, patron, speakers, administrators, and organizer as their respective specificities. We try to find a balance between minimalism and informativeness together with an attractive and easy to use design.
Check Full Project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/112544655/InSala-Dashboard