Minimalist Logo Design

Hay, I'm Sourav, professional logo designer in Upwork more than 6+ years of experienced. If you are Looking for a unique, attractive, and modern business logo design for an affordable price? Let me help you to create a logo that will make your brand unique.

About My work:

Original

Creative

Custom Logo

Eye catching

Modern Logo

Simplicity

Unique

Flat

Minimalist

I will Delivery:

Custom & Modern Logo Concepts

Unlimited Revisions until your satisfaction

All Design Files

Editable Victor Source file

Original & Unmatched concept

Fast Response

Friendly Communication

If you have any ideas, sketches, color schemes etc. please do share with me. If you don’t have any specifications then don’t worry I will do it for you

For order now or more details please visit www.graphicsdesign.me