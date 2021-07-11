Minimalist Logo Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hay, I'm Sourav, professional logo designer in Upwork more than 6+ years of experienced. If you are Looking for a unique, attractive, and modern business logo design for an affordable price? Let me help you to create a logo that will make your brand unique.
About My work:
Original
Creative
Custom Logo
Eye catching
Modern Logo
Simplicity
Unique
Flat
Minimalist
I will Delivery:
Custom & Modern Logo Concepts
Unlimited Revisions until your satisfaction
All Design Files
Editable Victor Source file
Original & Unmatched concept
Fast Response
Friendly Communication
If you have any ideas, sketches, color schemes etc. please do share with me. If you don’t have any specifications then don’t worry I will do it for you
For order now or more details please visit www.graphicsdesign.me