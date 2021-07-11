Unpackaged Organic Shop - Jeddah

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
At SK-Touch we are experts in creating new shop concepts, we start by proposing new eco-friendly designs and we provide cost-effective solutions that attracts todays clienteles. We make sure that our client does not compromise in the bill of materials by choosing products that fits his construction budget. SK-Touch interior design team helped our client to design & sell sustainable, green, ecofriendly, plastic free products to help live a zero waste, minimalist, and low impact lifestyle. Know more at https://www.sk-touch.com/