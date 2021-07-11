UX-UI Design - Coffee Brand

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
New Concept of iPad First UX-UI Design for a the Coffee Brand "Café Bibal".
IPad are going to be in stores to help customers find their perfect coffee. The idea was to allow this plus communicate on the core values of the brand thank to an easy and innovative navitation.
I'd be glad to hear what you think bout it =)