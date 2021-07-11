temiss

Social Media Design for billease

temiss
temiss
Hire Me
  • Save
Social Media Design for billease business educating modern minimal linkedin facebook instagram social media design social media 2d art 2d brand graphic design illustration identity branding branding digital art digital design
Social Media Design for billease business educating modern minimal linkedin facebook instagram social media design social media 2d art 2d brand graphic design illustration identity branding branding digital art digital design
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1 (13).jpg
  2. Artboard 2 (2).jpg

billease was looking for a minimal and modern design for their social media for their Facebook and LinkedIn. It was important to keep it on trend and easy to understand.

Contact us today for your professional social media posts!

temiss
temiss
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by temiss

View profile
    • Like