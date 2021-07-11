Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ibrahim Asiri

League+ Profile Re-design

ibrahim Asiri
ibrahim Asiri
  • Save
League+ Profile Re-design lol league of legends app ui interface design uiux web design mobile screen profile page profile stats game design game interface video game
Download color palette

Decided to re design the league + app for league of legends as the old design was very dated and felt like there is much that could be done to make it be more useful!

ibrahim Asiri
ibrahim Asiri

More by ibrahim Asiri

View profile
    • Like