Anshukumar Singh

Galleria - an ecommerce artworks website design

Anshukumar Singh
Anshukumar Singh
  • Save
Galleria - an ecommerce artworks website design casestudy uxdesign ui design web design visual design
Download color palette

Hey there 👋

This is the landing page of my assignment project for Google UX Design course. I worked on it for a month. Checkout full casestudy on medium. I'll appreciate any feedback.

Thanks for watching !

Medium Case Study | Connect on LinkedIn | Say Hi on Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Anshukumar Singh
Anshukumar Singh

More by Anshukumar Singh

View profile
    • Like