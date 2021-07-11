Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
a tribute to Ikue Asazaki

8bit pixel pixelart
it's a tribute for japanese folk singer Ikue Asazaki for making great music for us. it represents peace, and the japanese word translation is "sun" meaning her appearance is really great like the sun!. let's pray for her and support her!

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
