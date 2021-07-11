Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wira Satya PB

Job Search App Challenges

Wira Satya PB
Wira Satya PB
  • Save
Job Search App Challenges
Download color palette

Hello, this is one of my challanges about Job Search apps.

Press "L" to liked if you like it. Don't hesitate to reach me out at wirajesis@gmail.com

Thank you!

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Wira Satya PB
Wira Satya PB

More by Wira Satya PB

View profile
    • Like